Left Menu

2 police officers in hospital after London stabbing

PTI | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:17 IST
2 police officers in hospital after London stabbing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two police officers are being treated in hospital after they were stabbed by a man with a knife near Leicester Square in central London, Scotland Yard said on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said a taser gun was used during the incident and the man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related, the police said.

The officers are said to have encountered the armed man near Leicester Square at around 6am local time on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022