London police stabbings not terrorism-related, says mayor
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The stabbing of two police officers in central London is not related to terrorism and neither of the officers being treated in hospital are in a life-threatening condition, the city's mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday.
"Just to reassure those watching, the Met Police Service have confirmed that this is not a terror related incident," Khan told the BBC, referring to London's police force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sadiq Khan
- Khan
- London
Advertisement