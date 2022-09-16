London police stabbings not terrorism-related, says mayor

The stabbing of two police officers in central London is not related to terrorism and neither of the officers being treated in hospital are in a life-threatening condition, the city's mayor Sadiq Khan said on Friday.

"Just to reassure those watching, the Met Police Service have confirmed that this is not a terror related incident," Khan told the BBC, referring to London's police force.

