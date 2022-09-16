Left Menu

China's Xi says China will help train law enforcement personnel for SCO countries

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:52 IST
China's Xi says China will help train law enforcement personnel for SCO countries
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will train 2,000 law enforcement personnel over the next five years for member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Speaking at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Xi said countries should work on preventing foreign forces from instigating "colour revolutions" and repeated a call for all countries to stop "zero-sum games and bloc politics".

He also invited all countries to sign up to China's Global Security Initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022