China's Xi says China will help train law enforcement personnel for SCO countries
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 13:52 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will train 2,000 law enforcement personnel over the next five years for member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Speaking at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Xi said countries should work on preventing foreign forces from instigating "colour revolutions" and repeated a call for all countries to stop "zero-sum games and bloc politics".
He also invited all countries to sign up to China's Global Security Initiative.
