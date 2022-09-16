Kyrgyzstan says town, airport shelled by Tajik forces

Kyrgyzstan's border guard service accused Tajik forces of shelling an airport in the town of Batken and adjacent areas with rocket artillery on Friday, a fresh escalation in the former Soviet republic's border conflict.

The two nations, both of which host Russian military bases, accused each other of attacks along the poorly demarcated and disputed border this week, which led to clashes killing at least three people and wounding dozens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)