Two police officers stabbed in central London

Two police officers were stabbed in central London on Friday and are currently being treated in hospital, the Metropolitan Police Service said, adding that a man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The incident was not terror related and neither of the two officers were in a life-threatening condition, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC. "On Friday, 16 September at around 06:00hrs (0500 GMT) police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square. Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital," the police statement said.

The arrested man was also taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time, police said.

