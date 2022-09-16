Left Menu

Maha: Man held for killing wife, dumping headless body in creek

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her headless body in a creek last year in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday.The MBVV police on Wednesday arrested Asif Hanif Shaikh, a resident of Nalla Sopara, for killing his wife Sania Shaikh 24 in July last year, an official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:09 IST
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her headless body in a creek last year in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The MBVV police on Wednesday arrested Asif Hanif Shaikh, a resident of Nalla Sopara, for killing his wife Sania Shaikh (24) in July last year, an official said. On July 26, 2021, a headless body of an unidentified woman was found dumped in a trolley bag in Kalamb creek of Vasai, senior inspector Kalyan Karpe of the Vasai police station said. A case of murder was registered and a probe was carried out into missing persons complaints reported in Mumbai, Thane, Thane Rural and Palghar and other parts of the state and in neighbouring Gujarat.

On August 29 this year, a woman from Belgavi in Karnataka, approached Achole police station and complained that her granddaughter Sania Asif Shaikh, a resident of Nalla Sopara, had been missing since last year, the official said.

The police conducted enquiries about the missing woman's husband, who had not bothered to file a complaint after the disappearance, he said.

The accused had left Nalla Sopara a few months ago and moved to Mumbra area of Thane district, the official said.

During interrogation, the police came to know that the man had murdered his wife and dumped the body in the creek after packing it in a bag.

The accused, who had returned from the Saudi Arabia, was suspicious about this wife's character, the official said, adding that the accused has been remanded to police custody till September 19.

The police have not been able to retrieve the victim's head, and a manhunt has been launched to nab another person involved in the crime, assistant commissioner of police Padmaja Bade said.

