Russia's Putin says SCO should stage major sporting event

Updated: 16-09-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:15 IST
Russia's Putin says SCO should stage major sporting event
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin told a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday that the group should consider staging its own major sporting competition.

Leaders of SCO countries, including China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi, were meeting in Uzbekistan on Friday.

