Bhubaneswar witnesses IAF aerobatic spectacle

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:19 IST
  • India

Citizens of Bhubaneswar witnessed a dazzling exhibition of aerobatics in the sky on Friday by a team of the Indian Air Force.

The exhibition by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team was held at the Balijatra ground on the Kuakhai river bank near Jaripatana from 10 am.

A fleet of nine aircraft made several manoeuvres during the air show, which was held to commemorate the 75 years of India's Independence. The aircraft made loops and also formed the shape of a diamond while flying past.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal witnessed the aerobatic display, which was organised by the Eastern Air Command.

Air Marshal Dilip Patnaik thanked the Odisha government for ''making such lovely arrangements'' for all the people to see.

The Suryakiran (sunrays) will conduct another air show near the Raj Bhavan in Puri on Sunday.

The IAF had held an air show in Cuttack in 2016 to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

