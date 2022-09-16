Switzerland suspends relaxed visa rules for Russians - govt
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:24 IST
The Swiss government decided on Friday to fully suspend an agreement that eases visa rules for Russian citizens, it said in a statement.
This brings Swiss visa rules for Russians in line with those in the European Union, the statement added.
