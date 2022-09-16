Left Menu

Queue to see Queen's coffin closes temporarily after reaching capacity

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:38 IST
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II Image Credit: ANI
The queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state was temporarily closed on Friday after reaching capacity, the government said.

"Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter. "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens."

