Queue to see Queen's coffin closes temporarily after reaching capacity
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state was temporarily closed on Friday after reaching capacity, the government said.
"Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter. "Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens."
