Every minute of judges time costs money to exchequer: Justice DY Chandrachud

Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud on Friday said that every minute of judges' time not only costs the public exchequer but takes away time from other litigants as well. Justice Chandrachud said, "Every minute of our time costs the public exchequer and at the same time, it takes away two minutes of someone else."

The bench also comprised Justice Hima Kohli observed that there might be an award of cost because of the frivolous consumption of public time. As the bench was not inclined to entertain the plea, the petitioner withdrew it.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO Lok Prahari seeking quo warranto against the Governor of Maharashtra for making a statement on the opening of temples during Covid-19. Meanwhile, the bench also refused to entertain another plea of Lok Prahari seeking that the Supreme Court should operate from Delhi or from where the Chief Justice of India aims to operate.

Justice Chandrachud during the hearing observed that now there are virtual hearings as well and lawyers can appear from anywhere. The NGO then withdrew that plea as well. (ANI)

