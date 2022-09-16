China to impose sanctions on U.S. CEOs over Taiwan arms sales

China will impose sanctions on the CEOs of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The sanctions on Raytheon Technologies Corp's Gregory Hayes and Boeing Defense, Space, and Security's Ted Colbert are in response to the U.S. State Department on Sept. 2 approving the sale of military equipment to Taiwan.

