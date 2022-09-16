SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking uniform dress code in educational institutions across country

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a uniform dress code for the students and teachers in educational institutions all across the country. As the top court refused to entertain it, the petitioner sought to withdraw his plea that was earlier allowed by the bench.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court sought direction to the Centre and States to take appropriate steps to implement Common Dress Code in registered and State recognized Educational Institutions in order to secure social equality, assure dignity and promote fraternity, unity and national integration. The petition filed by Nikhil Upadhyay through Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey said that the Common Dress Code reduces violence and promotes a more positive educational environment.

In the petition, he also submitted that the role of universal education in strengthening the social fabric of democracy through provisions of equal opportunity to all has been accepted since the inception of our republic. "Thus, Common Dress Code is not only necessary to enhance the values of equality, social justice, democracy and to create a just and humane society but also essential to curtail the biggest menace of casteism, communalism classism, radicalism, separatism and fundamentalism," the petition read.

The petitioner also mentioned that in the US, UK, France, Singapore and China, all Schools and Colleges adhere to a Common Dress Code despite frequent challenges to the constitutionality of the dress guidelines. It also sought to direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report suggesting steps to secure social equality and promote fraternity, dignity, unity, and national integration within three months. (ANI)

