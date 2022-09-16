EU wants tougher rules for media pluralism, mergers and against spying on journalists
The European Commission on Friday presented draft rules to ensure media pluralism in the 27-country European Union, and to prevent political interference in media and surveillance against journalists.
The Media Freedom Act (MFA), which comes amid worries about media freedom in Hungary, Poland and Slovenia, also set out tougher rules for media conglomerates acquiring smaller rivals, making sure that the deals ensure media pluralism and safeguard editorial independence.
