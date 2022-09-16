Left Menu

UN rights team in Ukraine plans to visit collective grave site

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:46 IST
United Nations Image Credit: ANI
A spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said on Friday that it plans to send monitors to a Ukrainian city recaptured from Russian forces where authorities say they have found a mass grave containing 440 bodies.

"They (monitors) are aiming to go there to try to establish a bit more about what may have happened," Liz Throssell told a Geneva press briefing, without giving a timeframe.

She said she could not confirm if the bodies were contained in one mass grave or in a series of individual graves.

