Explosion in a building in Madrid causes fire, injures at least one
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Spain
An explosion damaged a building in Madrid's downtown neighborhood of Malasana on Friday, leaving at least one woman injured and causing a fire, local emergency service said on its twitter account.
State broadcaster TVE said the explosion had apparently been caused by a gas leak.
