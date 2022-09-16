Explosion in a building in Madrid causes fire, injures at least one

An explosion damaged a building in Madrid's downtown neighborhood of Malasana on Friday, leaving at least one woman injured and causing a fire, local emergency service said on its twitter account.

State broadcaster TVE said the explosion had apparently been caused by a gas leak.

Also Read: Soccer-Sadiq earns Real Sociedad a point against Atletico Madrid

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)