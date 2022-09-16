Left Menu

Maha: Stone quarry owner booked for employing children

An offence has been registered against the owner of a stone quarry for employing children and practising bonded labour in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday. They used to work as labourers.The accused came down to Mokhada to pick the couple to work in his quarry and although initially he agreed that the children will not work, he later made them do labourious tasks and refused to pay them.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:51 IST
Maha: Stone quarry owner booked for employing children
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against the owner of a stone quarry for employing children and practising bonded labour in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by a tribal woman, the case was registered on Thursday against one Prakash Bhide, a native of Sangamner, under relevant sections of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act of 1976, Juvenile Justice Act 1986 and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, an official from Mokhada police station said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far the police said.

The woman's family lived in a village in Mokhada with their two children aged 15 and 12. They used to work as labourers.

The accused came down to Mokhada to pick the couple to work in his quarry and although initially he agreed that the children will not work, he later made them do labourious tasks and refused to pay them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022