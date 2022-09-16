Rallies taken out on first day of 'Telangana National Integration Diamond jubilee celebrations'

Rallies were taken out by students, youth and others in Assembly constituency headquarters in Telangana on Friday as part of the three-day 'Telangana National Integration Day Diamond Jubilee celebrations'.

State ministers and other leaders participated in the rallies and processions, holding National Flags.

The state government has decided to organise the 'Telangana National Integration Diamond jubilee celebrations for three days beginning Friday to commemorate the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the National Flag and take salute at an event here on Saturday.

State ministers will hoist the National Flag in all the district headquarters on Saturday.

On Sunday (September 18), cultural programmes will be organised and freedom fighters will be felicitated at all district headquarters.

