King Charles to host faith leaders later on Friday
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:00 IST
Britain's King Charles will host a reception for faith leaders at Buckingham Palace later on Friday, the palace said in a statement.
Charles is expected to speak at the event before taking part in a silent vigil with his siblings at the coffin of his late mother Queen Elizabeth later in the day.
