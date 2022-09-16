Left Menu

Dubai attorney general appeals court's rejection of Danish request to extradite Briton

Dubai's attorney general appealed a ruling by a local court this week not to extradite a British man to Denmark, where he faces charges related to an alleged $1.75 billion tax fraud scheme. Sanjay Shah was arrested earlier this year by Dubai police following a request by Danish authorities to extradite him.

Dubai's attorney general appealed a ruling by a local court this week not to extradite a British man to Denmark, where he faces charges related to an alleged $1.75 billion tax fraud scheme.

Sanjay Shah was arrested earlier this year by Dubai police following a request by Danish authorities to extradite him. A lower Dubai court on Monday rejected the extradition request.

The Court of Cassation would hear the appeal lodged by Attorney General Essam Issa Al Humaidan, the emirate's state media office said on Twitter. It did not announce a court date. Danish authorities requested the extradition of Shah, who was arrested in Dubai in June, for prosecution over alleged involvement in a sham trading scheme to make double tax reclaims - known as "cum-ex" trading.

He is suspected of having defrauded the Danish state via a scheme that involved submitting applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from around the world for dividend tax refunds worth more than 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.23 billion). Ali Al Zarooni, a lawyer for Shah, told Reuters that Shah continues to deny any wrongdoing and that he would oppose extradition, citing missing "formalities" in the Danish request.

"We will strongly defend the position of Mr. Shah and reject the extradition," he said, adding that Shah remains detained. A Dubai civil court on Thursday ordered Shah and other suspects to return around 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.1 billion), according to a report by Danish broadcaster DR.

