Most people buried in mass grave in Ukraine's Izium are civilians - police chief

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Most of the people buried in a mass grave discovered in the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium are civilians, Ukraine's police chief said on Friday, based on a preliminary estimate.

Earlier, authorities said they had found a mass grave containing 450 bodies in Izium, a former Russian frontline stronghold, and said this was proof of war crimes carried out by the invaders. Russia has not publicly commented on the matter.

Asked if the mass grave contained mainly civilians or soldiers, police chief Ihor Klymenko told a news conference: "On a preliminary estimate, civilians. Although we have information that there are troops there, we haven't recovered a single one yet."

