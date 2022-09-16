Left Menu

Thane mob suspects two women to be child-lifters, thrashes them

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 15:42 IST
Two women were beaten up by an irate mob in Mumbra in Thane district on suspicion that they were child-lifters, a police official said on Friday.

They were rescued by a police team that arrived at the spot in Mumbra Devi colony after someone alerted them to the incident, which took place on Thursday, he said.

''The women were wearing burkhas. They are beggars and were roaming in the locality when some residents spotted them and thrashed them,'' he said.

No case has been registered over the incident so far, Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag of Mumbra police station said.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

