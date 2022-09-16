Two separatist prosecutors killed by bomb in Ukraine's Luhansk
- Country:
- Ukraine
The prosecutor-general of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine and his deputy were killed by a bomb blast at their offices on Friday, according to local officials and emergency services.
"According to preliminary data, LNR Prosecutor-General Sergei Gorenko died from his injuries as a result of an explosion at his office," a spokesperson for the emergency services said, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. The state-run TASS news agency quoted a colonel in the separatist Luhansk interior ministry as saying Gorenko's deputy had also been killed.
Russian agencies quoted emergency services and local officials as saying the blast had been caused by a bomb.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASS
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Luhansk
- Luhansk People's
ALSO READ
Ukraine: IAEA experts arrive in Zaporizhzhia on mission to nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian Defence Ministry says Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russian Defence Ministry: Ukraine tried to capture Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine nuclear reactor shut down due to shelling, operator says