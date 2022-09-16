Noida: Over 200 kg of cannabis seized, two held

Police in Greater Noida on Friday seized over 200 kg of cannabis stocked in a warehouse and arrested two people, officials said. The cannabis is estimated worth Rs 25 lakh and was stocked at the warehouse in the Dadri police station area, the officials said.

Two canter trucks and a car that were used in transporting the cannabis have been impounded, a senior officer said.

''A total of 210 kg of cannabis has been seized from a warehouse. Two suspects involved in the trafficking of the cannabis have been arrested while two more of their associates, who are on the run, have been identified,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Verma said.

Those held have been identified as Deepak Singh and Shahzad, alias Sonu, both local residents, police said.

During initial inquiry, the arrested duo revealed that they were part of a group which brought cannabis in the region from outside the state and lived off the profit made from its illegal sale, police added.

''Further inquiry is underway to find out the route of the drug smuggling and the network of the arrested persons. Strict action will be taken against those involved in drug trafficking,'' DCP Verma said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dadri police station under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police sought people's support in checking the drug menace.

''If any person is illegally selling or smuggling narcotic substances (such as drugs, ganja, liquor) around your area, then you can inform the Gautam Buddh Nagar police through WhatsApp or call on phone number 8851065641,'' police said. Police assured people that the identity of the informer will be kept secret and criminals will not be pardoned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)