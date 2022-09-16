Left Menu

Ukraine bombards government building in Kherson, Russian-installed officials say

Another Russian-installed official said the strike had coincided with a meeting of local heads of Russian-installed city and district administrations in the building. Russian forces seized the city of Kherson, along with the surrounding Ukrainian province of the same name, shortly after beginning their invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:07 IST
Ukraine bombards government building in Kherson, Russian-installed officials say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian-backed separatists in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson said Ukrainian forces had bombarded government buildings on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding others. Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of the Kherson region, told Russian state TV that one wing of the administration's building in Kherson had been practically destroyed in the strike, which he said involved U.S.-made HIMARS rockets.

Separately, the prosecutor general of the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine and his deputy were killed by a bomb blast at their offices, Russian news agencies reported, citing Russian-backed officials and emergency services. Reuters could not verify reports from the conflict zones.

Stremousov said it was too early to give an exact number of casualties, but that several people had been killed and wounded. Another Russian-installed official said the strike had coincided with a meeting of local heads of Russian-installed city and district administrations in the building.

Russian forces seized the city of Kherson, along with the surrounding Ukrainian province of the same name, shortly after beginning their invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The region adjoins the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and used as one of the launchpads for February's invasion.

Ukrainian forces have regained some territory in the Kherson region as part of a counteroffensive over recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022