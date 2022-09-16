ADVISORY-Alert on Indian PM meeting China's Xi is incorrect and is withdrawn
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:29 IST
The alert on Indian PM Modi meeting Chinese President Xi for the first time since deadly border clashes is wrong and has been withdrawn. The two leaders have not met face to face in Uzbekistan. There will be no replacement alert or story.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
