France's Macron reaffirmed support for Armenia's sovereignty in phone call with Armenia PM

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, as major world powers look to try and stop fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Macron's Elysee office said the French President had reaffirmed to the Armenian Prime Minister France's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia.

The United States and the U.N. welcomed on Thursday a ceasefire announced between Armenia and Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the former Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

