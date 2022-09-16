France's Macron reaffirmed support for Armenia's sovereignty in phone call with Armenia PM
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday, as major world powers look to try and stop fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Macron's Elysee office said the French President had reaffirmed to the Armenian Prime Minister France's support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia.
The United States and the U.N. welcomed on Thursday a ceasefire announced between Armenia and Azerbaijan after two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the former Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Moosewala killing: One suspect each detained in Kenya, Azerbaijan
One suspect each detained in Kenya, Azerbaijan in connection with killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala: MEA.
Two suspects arrested from Kenya, Azerbaijan in Moose Wala's murder case, India in touch with authorities
Moosewala killing: One suspect each detained in Kenya, Azerbaijan
MOUs in Culture and Renewable Energy signed at the India Armenia Conference in Bengaluru