PMBI launches new medicines for diabetes 'Sitagliptin' at Janaushadhi Kendras

Chief Executive Officer of Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) Shri Ravi Dadhich launched Sitagliptin a new variant of medicines for diabetes today at affordable prices for all under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. PMBI included new variants of medicines Sitagliptin and its combination in its all Jan Aushdhi Kendras viz.

Name of the Product MRP for Pack of 10

(1) Sitagliptin Phosphate Tablet IP 50mg Rs. 60/-

(2) Sitagliptin Phosphate Tablet IP 100mg Rs. 100/-

(3) Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets 50mg/500mg Rs. 65/-

(4) Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets 50mg/1000mg Rs. 70/-

Sitagliptin is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. All these variants are available at 60% to 70% lesser prices than branded variants as they are available in price band of Rs. 162/- to Rs. 258/- at other medical stores.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, more than 8700 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country. These Kendras are selling quality generic medicines, surgical equipment, nutraceuticals and other products. At present, these Kendras make available more than 1600 medicines and 250 surgical devices including Suvidha Sanitary pads which are sold at Rs. 1/- per pad.

PMBI is committed to ensure regular and sufficient availability of essential medicines at the Jan Aushadhi Kendras and that too with assurance of good quality and affordable prices for citizens.

(With Inputs from PIB)