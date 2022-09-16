Embezzlement of foodgrain: Corruption case registered against five contractors

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a corruption case against five contractors for the embezzlement of foodgrain, a statement said here.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the contractors had procured tenders of the transportation of foodgrain from grain markets by submitting fake vehicle documents.

Officials from the Department of Food Supply and Consumer Affairs and procurement agencies concerned connived with each other in the allotment of tenders.

The tenders were for the transportation of foodgrain from Jaito and Kotkapura grain markets in Faridkot district.

The spokesperson said during the probe it was found that the contractors had allegedly provided fake registration numbers of vehicles in the lists attached to the transportation tenders in 2019-20, which was in clear violation of the rules.

''During the verification of the facts in the tenders, the district tender committee of the Food and Civil Supplies Department should have rejected the technical bid of the contractors, which was not done. The investigation clearly shows a collusion between officials and the contractors,'' he said.

The spokesperson said the registration numbers of many vehicles recorded in the gate passes issued by the procurement agencies during the transportation of foodgrain belonged to motorcycles and mini buses.

It is a prime facie a case of embezzlement of foodgrain, the spokesperson said.

He said that the officials concerned as well as procurement agencies paid the bills to the contractors on the basis of such gate passes without verifying them.

