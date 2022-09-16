Kyrgyz, Tajik leaders meet, order ceasefire -Kyrgyz presidency

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed at a meeting in Uzbekistan to order a ceasefire and troop pullback, the Kyrgyz president's office said on Friday.

Fighting erupted along the two countries' border while their leaders attended a summit of a Russia- and China-led regional body in Uzbekistan's Samarkand.

