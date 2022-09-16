Left Menu

U.S. Embassy in Nairobi expands Interview Waiver Program for nonimmigrant visas

Effective immediately, those applying for tourist/business (B1/B2), student (F, J, M), or crew visas (C1/D) categories may be eligible for a visa renewal without an interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 16-09-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 16:59 IST
  • Kenya

As part of Ambassador Whitman's pledge to reduce the nonimmigrant visa interview appointment backlog, the United States Embassy in Nairobi announced today that it has expanded the Interview Waiver Program for nonimmigrant visas.

To qualify for this program, you must be applying for the same visa category, and your visa cannot have expired more than four years ago. Formerly, the limit was one year.

