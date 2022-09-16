Left Menu

Two held for GST fraud of around Rs 75 crore

Both accused were involved in creating fake firms and invoices, a state police spokesperson said on Friday. Both used to evade GST through fake firms by taking Aadhar and PAN cards of innocent people.They had created over 30 fake firms and the value involved in fake invoices issued by them is nearly Rs 75 crore, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:02 IST
Two held for GST fraud of around Rs 75 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Police arrested two people from Hisar's Hansi for allegedly evading goods and services tax of about Rs 75 crore. ''Both accused were involved in creating fake firms and invoices,'' a state police spokesperson said on Friday. The spokesperson said the accused have been identified as Shubham, a resident of Shakur Basti, Delhi, and Deepanshu, alias Monty, of Mundka, Delhi. ''Police have also recovered PAN cards, Aadhar Cards, ATMs, two laptops, mobile phones, note-counting machine, blank cheques and a hard disk from the possession of the accused,'' he said in a statement. Initial probe revealed that both were involved in creating fake firms and generating fake invoices without actual supply of goods. Both used to evade GST through fake firms by taking Aadhar and PAN cards of innocent people.

They had created over 30 fake firms and the value involved in fake invoices issued by them is nearly Rs 75 crore, he said. A case has been registered and a thorough probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022