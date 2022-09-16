Left Menu

All obsolete laws will be abolished soon in Haryana: Chief Secretary

16-09-2022
All obsolete laws will be abolished soon in Haryana: Chief Secretary
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that 20 of the 56 obsolete laws identified in the state have been repealed and asked the officials to work on scrapping of the remaining others.

Kaushal was presiding over a meeting regarding the repeal of obsolete laws and acts, according to an official statement.

The repealing of these laws was done following the recommendations of Haryana State Review Committee. The committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) Iqbal Singh, Commissioner of Gurdwara Commission, on the direction of the state chief minister.

It took the decision to scrap these laws in consultation with the second Haryana Law Commission, the statement said.

Kaushal said the review committee had recommended repealing of 56 obsolete laws and to amend six other laws and Acts.

