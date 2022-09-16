Around 200 wooden crosses seen at site near Ukraine's Izium

Around 200 wooden crosses were seen on Friday at a site near Izium in northeastern Ukraine, Reuters witnesses said, after authorities announced the discovery of a mass grave in the area recaptured in recent days by Ukrainian forces.

Men in white overalls have begun exhuming bodies at the site, located on the edge of a cemetry in the northwest of Izium, the witnesses said. Some 20 white body bags were visible. Ukrainian authorities earlier reported the discovery of a mass grave containing around 440 bodies in the city of Izium, a frontline Russian stronghold until Ukraine's counter-offensive across the Kharkiv region during the past week.

