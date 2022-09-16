Left Menu

Next talks on Assam-Mizoram border dispute likely next week

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held border talks with chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now dialled his Mizoram counterpart to hold another round of talks on the pending Assam-Mizoram border issue.

Next talks on Assam-Mizoram border dispute likely next week
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sources privy to the development told ANI that Sarma who will return to the national capital in the next couple of days is likely to ask his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga to hold a meeting with him to further take forward the initiative to resolve the inter-border dispute issues. A source in the Mizoram Chief Minister's Office said, "The two chief ministers spoke today, however, the timing for the meeting is yet to be confirmed."

Sources also informed that the two leaders are likely to have a meeting by themselves and then for further meeting with the Union Home Minister. In November last year, the two CMs met in the presence of Amit Shah in the national capital to discuss the decades-long pending issue.

Notbaly, the border dispute had turned violent resulting in the death of seven personnel from the Assam police and injuring several others in July last year. Following this, a couple of rounds of meetings took place between the delegations from Assam and Mizoram to amicably solve this issue. In 1972, Mizoram was made a union territory. However, the UT which was carved out of Assam was made a state in 1987. After initial acceptance of the border with Assam Mizoram gradually began disputing the border. (ANI)

