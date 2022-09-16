Germany not giving up ownership in Rosneft subsidiary - Scholz
Germany is not considering changing ownership of Rosneft Deutschland, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, underscoring the importance that the decision to take the Rosneft subsidiary under trusteeship had for Germany's energy security.
"At the moment, we're doing a trusteeship," said Scholz on Friday in response to a question about potential interest from Polish refiner PKN Orlen.
