BJP's 'seva' programmes, govt's development initiatives often part of events on Modi's birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have used the occasion of his birthday to launch 'seva' and development initiatives since 2014. This year, he will release cheetahs brought from Namibia in a Madhya Pradesh national park in a boost to the country's wildlife, and interact with women self-help groups.

While Modi will travel to Madhya Pradesh on his 72nd birthday on Saturday, his party will embark on a fortnight-long nationwide drive of public outreach with initiatives like blood donation, helping the poor and disabled, and cleanliness measures, and also observe a ''unity in diversity'' programme.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said party functionaries in one state will adopt any other state under the programme to promote its language and culture for a day.

An e-auction of gifts the prime minister has received is set to begin from Saturday. Proceeds from the auction will be used for 'Namami Gange', the clean Ganga campaign.

On his birthday, Modi will also participate in a self-help group (SHG) meeting with women SHG members/community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur, after releasing eight cheetahs in the Kuno National Park.

The release of wild cheetahs is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat, his office has said.

The introduction of the cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, it said.

Here is a snippet of major events held on his birthday since Modi assumed the highest executive office in 2014. Different ministries and state governments, especially those run by the BJP, organise their own initiatives to mark the day.

2021: Over 2.5 crore Covid vaccine doses, a record, were administered across the country.

2020: Amid COVID-19 concerns across the country, the BJP focussed on 'seva' (welfare) programmes to help people.

2019: The prime minister spent the day in Gujarat. He visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam to witness the landmark of the Narmada river dam reaching a height 138.68 metres for the first time.

2018: He visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. He visited a school and interacted with students. He also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

2017: The prime minister inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. He also visited the family of Marshal of Air Force Arjan Singh to express his condolences on his death.

2016: He visited Navsari in his home state to attend a function where aid was distributed to differently-abled persons. He also spent time with tribals in Limkeda and later inaugurated drinking water and irrigation projects in the parched region of Dahod district.

2015: The prime minister had visited Shauryanjali, a military exhibition to mark the golden jubilee of the Indo-Pak War of 1965.

2014: Modi had hosted a dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad.

The prime minister has often travelled to Gujarat on his birthday to seek the blessings of his mother Heeraben.

