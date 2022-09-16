Left Menu

Teenager shot dead during party in north Delhi

A 19-year-old man was shot dead during a party in north Delhis Subzi Mandi area, police said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 19-year-old man was shot dead during a party in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, police said on Friday.

Nazim, a resident of Kabir Basti here was rushed to a hospital by his neighbour Rahul around 12.20 am on Friday where doctors declared him dead, they said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Nazim was at a party at the house of Bhura. According to witnesses, someone mistakenly fired a shot and the bullet hit Nazim's neck, a senior police officer said.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

