Teenager shot dead during party in north Delhi

A 19-year-old man was shot dead during a party in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, police said on Friday.

Nazim, a resident of Kabir Basti here was rushed to a hospital by his neighbour Rahul around 12.20 am on Friday where doctors declared him dead, they said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Nazim was at a party at the house of Bhura. According to witnesses, someone mistakenly fired a shot and the bullet hit Nazim's neck, a senior police officer said.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway, the police added.

