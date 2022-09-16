Teenager shot dead during party in north Delhi
A 19-year-old man was shot dead during a party in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, police said on Friday.
Nazim, a resident of Kabir Basti here was rushed to a hospital by his neighbour Rahul around 12.20 am on Friday where doctors declared him dead, they said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Nazim was at a party at the house of Bhura. According to witnesses, someone mistakenly fired a shot and the bullet hit Nazim's neck, a senior police officer said.
The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway, the police added.
