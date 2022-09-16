Left Menu

China's Chongqing city reports one imported monkeypox case

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mainland China's southwestern city of Chongqing reported one case of the monkeypox virus infection on Friday in one individual who arrived in the country from abroad, Chinese state media reported.

The transmission risk of the case is low as the individual was put in quarantine upon arrival in Chongqing, state television said, adding that all close contacts had been put under medical observation in isolation.

