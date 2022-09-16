China's Chongqing city reports one imported monkeypox case

Mainland China's southwestern city of Chongqing reported one case of the monkeypox virus infection on Friday in one individual who arrived in the country from abroad, Chinese state media reported.

The transmission risk of the case is low as the individual was put in quarantine upon arrival in Chongqing, state television said, adding that all close contacts had been put under medical observation in isolation.

