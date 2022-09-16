Left Menu

MP: Four boys go missing from govt school hostel in Satna

PTI | Satna | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:18 IST
MP: Four boys go missing from govt school hostel in Satna
  • Country:
  • India

Four Class 8 students were reported missing from the boys’ hostel of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Friday, police said. The boys, aged 13 years, were found missing from Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Boys Hostel in the morning, inspector S M Upadhaya of City Kotwali police station told PTI.

A missing persons' complaint has been lodged by Shubham Singh Patel, the security guard working at the facility, he said.

As per the complaint, the boys had allegedly escaped from the hostel by climbing the boundary wall, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022