Left Menu

Rajasthan HC judge Vyas quits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:30 IST
Rajasthan HC judge Vyas quits
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has notified the resignation of Justice Rameshwar Vyas, a judge of the Rajasthan High Court.

Vyas, who was elevated to the high court in March 2020, was due to superannuate on September 10.

His resignation came into effect from the afternoon of August 31, 2022.

''Shri Justice Rameshwar Vyas has tendered his resignation from the office of Judge of the High Court of Rajasthan, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from 31.08.2022 afternoon,'' read a notification issued by the government on September 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022