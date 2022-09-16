Left Menu

Death toll from Jordan building collapse rises to 13

The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in the Jordanian capital this week has risen to 13, local authorities said on Friday, after further bodies were found. Jordan's Public Security Directorate said on Friday another three bodies had been removed from the rubble, state news agency Petra reported.

The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in the Jordanian capital this week has risen to 13, local authorities said on Friday, after further bodies were found. At least 25 people were in the dilapidated building in Amman's Webdeh district when it crumbled on Tuesday.

Civil defence rescuers have been working to remove concrete slabs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors. Jordan's Public Security Directorate said on Friday another three bodies had been removed from the rubble, state news agency Petra reported. Another 10 people had been injured, it added.

At least 350 rescuers, as well as drones and police dogs, were taking part in the search operations, which Petra reported would continue until everyone was accounted for. Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh ordered an investigation as officials said the building was in disrepair.

