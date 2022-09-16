2020 Delhi Riots: Court rejects bail plea of man accused of assault, attempt to murder

A court here has rejected the bail plea of an accused in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the charges were serious and the alleged offences attracted severe punishment.

The court also said there were chances that the accused could influence public witnesses in the case.

“Keeping in view the severity of the allegations and charges, I do not find the applicant to be entitled to bail at this stage. Hence, the application is rejected,” Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order dated September 15.

The court was hearing the bail plea of accused Ranjeet Singh Rana, who was charged with being a part of a riotous mob that assaulted the complainant Abdul, besides setting ablaze his two-wheeler in the Karawal Nagar area on February 24, 2020.

According to the prosecution, a person from the mob had attacked the complainant with a sword, causing severe injuries and thereafter several people assaulted him with blunt weapons, looted Rs 2,500 cash, and left him for dead.

“ In this case, complainant Abdul identified the photograph of the applicant as one of the culprits and thereafter, he was arrested in this case. Therefore, it cannot be said that there is no evidence of accused Ranjeet Singh Rana in the incident,” the court said.

The court further said that “the charges and allegations are apparently serious and the alleged offences are punishable with severe punishment.” “Chances of influencing the public witnesses also, cannot be ruled out in such cases,” the court added.

Karawal Nagar police station had filed a charge sheet against the accused under various provisions of the IPC, including rioting, armed with a dangerous weapon, disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, every member of the unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of the common object and voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery.

A supplementary charge sheet was also filed later under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 395 (punishment for dacoity) of the IPC.

