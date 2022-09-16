Two shooters of gang involved in Moosewala killing held

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force on Friday arrested two main shooters of a gang involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan (24), of Batala and Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Rayya (30), of Amritsar were wanted by the state police for the last few years in various cases of murder, dacoity, extortion, drugs and arms trafficking.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said they were arrested from Amritsar.

They were main shooters of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who were not only wanted in the sensational murder case of gangster Rana Kandowalia but had also planned several times to kill Moosewala in the past, Yadav said.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29. In an 1,850-page charge sheet filed in a Mansa court last month, police said gangster Goldy Brar was the mastermind and had coordinated with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence Bishnoi and others to execute the killing.

Yadav said Mandeep and Manpreet were arrested in an intelligence-led operation. Police recovered four sophisticated weapons, including one .30 caliber Chinese pistol, .45 caliber pistol Taurus USA and one .357 caliber magnum revolver. As many as 36 live cartridges were also seized from them.

The DGP said with the arrest of the two gangsters, police also got a major lead in the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) terror attack at the state police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali. They had accompanied gangsters Deepak Jhajjar and Devayanshu, the key accused in the RPG attack case. Yadav said in the past the gangsters were assigned the task of killing Moosewala. ''They along with gangsters Kapil Pandit and Sachin Thapan had conducted a reconnaissance at Moosewala village twice or thrice in February 2022 besides arranging police uniforms for impersonation but failed to accomplish the task despite repeated attempts,'' the DGP said.

The probe has also revealed that Goldy Brar and Bishnoi had sent two separate teams to take the life of Sidhu Moosewala, he added.

The development came just five days after police arrested the sixth and last shooter identified as Deepak Mundi in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)