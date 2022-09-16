Left Menu

Delhi: 7 rescued after building collapses in Gokalpuri

Seven persons were rescued after a building collapsed in the Gokalpuri area in Delhi on Friday, the police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 19:14 IST
Delhi: 7 rescued after building collapses in Gokalpuri
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven persons were rescued after a building collapsed in the Gokalpuri area in Delhi on Friday, the police said. The incident happened at House 123/124 in Gali Number 12, of Johripur Extension in the PS Gokalpuri area.

The police informed that it received a PCR call from B 118/1 at 12:02 hours, from the same locality on Friday, informing about the incident. The police immediately reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation in association with the teams of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the four fire tenders from the Fire Brigade. As per the police, a total of seven persons have been rescued so far, and have been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. Two more people are expected to be stuck in the debris and the rescue operation is being carried out, informed the police.

The affected house was already under renovation, and it collapsed suddenly when the labourers were working on the first floor's roof. The police also informed that legal action has been initiated in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022