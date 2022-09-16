Left Menu

Two bills passed in Karnataka assembly

Updated: 16-09-2022 19:19 IST
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday passed two bills, including the Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Both the bills repeal ordinances promulgated earlier.

The Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was also passed today provides for treating offences under this Act as cognisable and non-bailable.

The bill piloted by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy for the consideration of the house, also provides for clubbing FIRs filed in different police stations against an accused or fraudulent financial firm under a single case.

It also empowers the special court to try an offence, other than offence under this Act, with which the accused may under the code of criminal procedure be charged at the same trial.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill seeks to extend the cut off date by one year to apply for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation of government land.

It also provides for the constitution of a five-member committee that includes local MLA and tahsildar, to decide on the grant of land, and states that the land should have been unauthorisedly occupied prior to the first day of January 2005. The bill was moved by Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

There is no extra expenditure involved in the proposed legislative measures for both bills.

