India to roll out Hydrogen powered train on next I-Day

India has been able to build trains which are among the best in the world and the next big thing will be when the hydrogen-powered train is rolled out on August 15, 2023, the minister for railways, communication, electronics and IT said here at a programme.The worlds first hydrogen-powered train was rolled out in Germany last month.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-09-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 19:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

India will roll out its first hydrogen-powered train, designed, developed and manufactured indigenously, on the next Independence Day, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said. "India has been able to build trains which are among the best in the world and the next big thing will be when the hydrogen-powered train is rolled out on August 15, 2023," the minister for railways, communication, electronics and IT said here at a programme.

The world's first hydrogen-powered train was rolled out in Germany last month. This gas is an environment-friendly fuel.

At the programme on Thursday, the minister said that a train, built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, was recently found to be among the best five trains in the world. It moved at a speed of 180 km per hour which amazed the world, he said.

"This train is better than all other trains on multiple parameters. A glass of water kept in the driver's cabin stays undisturbed even when the train moves at the maximum speed indicating its stability," Vaishnaw said.

Referring to the Vande Bharat Express train, he said it took only 52 seconds to move from zero speed to 100 km per hour while the famed Bullet train of Japan took 55 seconds for the same.

Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the engineers to build world-class trains which should be safe, stable and consume less energy besides running at a good speed.

Attention was also being provided to cleanliness of railway stations and a satellite map had been prepared to identify 132 district headquarter towns that needed railway connectivity. The Detailed Project Report for the same was being prepared, the railway minister said.

He said punctuality of trains in India was around 89 per cent at present, which needed to reach 100 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

