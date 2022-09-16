Lula advantage over Bolsonaro slightly up ahead of Brazil's election -poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over far-right President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election has widened slightly, a CNT/MDA poll said on Friday.

Lula has 43.4% of voter support against 34.8% for Bolsonaro in first-round voting, compared with the previous CNT/MDA survey from Aug, 30 when Lula had 42.3% to Bolsonaro's 34.1%.

Lula would win an expected second-round runoff against Bolsonaro by 49.4% of votes versus 39.4%, an advantage of 10.1 percentage points, down from his 11.3-point lead in August, the poll showed.

