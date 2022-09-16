Left Menu

Arunachal govt not to tolerate any form of corruption: Khandu

Taking strong exception to the reported leak of the question paper of the recently conducted examination for assistant engineer civil by the state Public Service Commission, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Friday said the government will not tolerate any corruption.Any person found to be involved in the incident, irrespective of his or her position or status, will not be spared, he asserted.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-09-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 19:49 IST
Arunachal govt not to tolerate any form of corruption: Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

Taking strong exception to the reported leak of the question paper of the recently conducted examination for assistant engineer (civil) by the state Public Service Commission, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Friday said the government will not tolerate any corruption.

Any person found to be involved in the incident, irrespective of his or her position or status, will not be spared, he asserted. Assuring that ''no one will be allowed to play with the future of youth'', Khandu said the police is probing the case and so far five persons have been arrested.

“I repeat no form of corruption in any field will be tolerated. Those found involved will have to face the music. Period,” he said. Khandu asked government officials and private individuals not to interfere in the recruitment process for their personal gains.

“It is indeed frustrating that despite our sincerest efforts to streamline the recruitment process, incidents like this occur out of the blue. I assure the candidates and the people that action will be taken against the guilty and the point of leakage investigated and rectified so that it is not repeated in future,” Khandu said in a statement here.

A case with regard to the incident was registered at Itanagar police station on September 10 and three persons were arrested in connection with it the next day. Investigation into the case is still on. The state government is committed to strengthen both APPSC and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board and make the two recruiting agencies robust and corruption free, Khandu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022