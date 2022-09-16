Arunachal govt not to tolerate any form of corruption: Khandu

Taking strong exception to the reported leak of the question paper of the recently conducted examination for assistant engineer (civil) by the state Public Service Commission, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Friday said the government will not tolerate any corruption.

Any person found to be involved in the incident, irrespective of his or her position or status, will not be spared, he asserted. Assuring that ''no one will be allowed to play with the future of youth'', Khandu said the police is probing the case and so far five persons have been arrested.

“I repeat no form of corruption in any field will be tolerated. Those found involved will have to face the music. Period,” he said. Khandu asked government officials and private individuals not to interfere in the recruitment process for their personal gains.

“It is indeed frustrating that despite our sincerest efforts to streamline the recruitment process, incidents like this occur out of the blue. I assure the candidates and the people that action will be taken against the guilty and the point of leakage investigated and rectified so that it is not repeated in future,” Khandu said in a statement here.

A case with regard to the incident was registered at Itanagar police station on September 10 and three persons were arrested in connection with it the next day. Investigation into the case is still on. The state government is committed to strengthen both APPSC and Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board and make the two recruiting agencies robust and corruption free, Khandu added.

