Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his birthday today on the occasion of Sankalp Diwas by meeting differently-abled children at the National Institute of Visually Handicapped (NIVH), Dehradun.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:02 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami celerates his brithday with differently-abled children
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his birthday today on the occasion of Sankalp Diwas by meeting differently-abled children at the National Institute of Visually Handicapped (NIVH), Dehradun. The programme was organized by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and he also cut cakes and fed sweets to the children.

During this, the Chief Minister announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh to NIVH. The Chief Minister said that his interaction with the children gave him inner peace and satisfaction. Dhami said "will power is such a power, from which we can achieve everything. He said that all possible facilities are being provided by the government to the differently abled and today, Divyangs are doing commendable work in many fields on the strength of their talents".

Uttarakhand CM also participated in the Sankalp race organised from Clock Tower in Dehradun on Sankalp Diwas. Addressing the participants, he said, "Today we take a pledge that we will be among the best states of India. We will completely eradicate corruption from the state. We will make Devbhoomi free from drugs".

On the occasion of Sankalp Diwas, he urged people to work towards making the state free from corruption and intoxication. "We take this oath on the occasion of Sankalp Diwas to make Uttarakhand one of the best states in the country. We'll work to keep Uttarakhand free from corruption & intoxication. All examinations in the state will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner". said Dhami.

Adding to it he asked the youth to prepare for 7,000 vacant posts and also assured them that the examinations will be conducted in a transparent manner in the future. "Let us go ahead in every field, let our state go ahead and our youth have a golden future. I say that all youth should prepare for 7,000 vacant posts in all future examinations that will be done in a transparent manner. No need to send messages to youth", Dhami added.

On the occasion of Resolution day, Dhami made a resolution to make Uttrakhand the best state in India. "In the last 8 years, PM has worked to increase India's honour and respect and in his tenure, India has attained worldwide recognition and respect. Today on Resolution Day, we resolve to make Uttarakhand the best state in India".

Dhami was also seen offering prayers at the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple on the occasion of his birthday. (ANI)

